Russia Investigation Should Have Been Disclosed Earlier, Schiff Says

Rep. Adam Schiff and Sen. Joe Manchin says President Obama should have disclosed Russian President Vladimir Putin's interference in the presidential campaign much earlier. Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said Sunday that President Barack Obama should have taken action once he learned of Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election.

