Russia halts interaction with U.S. on memorandum of air safety in Syria
Russia is terminating its interaction with the United States under a memorandum on preventing air incidents in Syria over a downed Syrian Su-22 plane, Russia's Defense Ministry reported on June 19. 'The Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation ends from June 19 this year its interaction with the U.S. side under a memorandum on preventing incidents and providing for safe flights during operations in Syria and demands that the U.S. command carry out a careful investigation and report about its results and measures taken,' the statement reads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big News Network.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Jun 16
|red blood relative
|53
|Chechen men describe how they were tortured for...
|Jun 15
|Cleef
|4
|Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam...
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|41
|Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The...
|May 28
|Ronald
|7
|Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ...
|May 23
|Dee Dee Dee
|6
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|May '17
|Richard Gere jr
|87
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC