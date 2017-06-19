Russia halts interaction with U.S. on...

Russia halts interaction with U.S. on memorandum of air safety in Syria

Russia is terminating its interaction with the United States under a memorandum on preventing air incidents in Syria over a downed Syrian Su-22 plane, Russia's Defense Ministry reported on June 19. 'The Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation ends from June 19 this year its interaction with the U.S. side under a memorandum on preventing incidents and providing for safe flights during operations in Syria and demands that the U.S. command carry out a careful investigation and report about its results and measures taken,' the statement reads.

