Russia Awaiting A Miracle

In this photo taken on Friday, May 26, 2017, an Orthodox believer kisses the relics of Saint Nicholas that were brought from an Italian church where they have lain for 930 years, in the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. The massive turnout to visit the bone fragments held in a gilded ark underline how strongly the Orthodox Church has become a part of Russians' sense of themselves a quarter-century after the collapse of the officially atheist Soviet Union.

