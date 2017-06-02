Putin says Russian role in election h...

Putin says Russian role in election hacking 'theoretically possible'

Shifting away from his previous blanket denials of Russian involvement in cyberattacks past year to help the presidential campaign of Donald Trump , President Vladimir Putin of Russia denied any state role Thursday but said that "patriotically minded" private Russian hackers could have been involved. US intelligence agencies have accused Russian Federation of hacking into Democratic Party emails, helping President Donald Trump's election victory, and the Congressional and FBI investigations into the Trump campaign's ties with Russian Federation have shattered Moscow's hopes for a detente with Washington.

