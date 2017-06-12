Prospects for Russia's nascent protes...

Prospects for Russia's nascent protests unclear after rally

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Monday, June 12, 2017 photo, young protestors, one of them holding a poster that reads 'Dimon Resign!' are blocked by riot police during a demonstration in downtown Moscow, Russia. After calling for two Kremlin-rattling protests, Alexei Navalny has shown that he can attract massive anti-government crowds but it is yet unclear if this can grow into a genuine political movement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam... Jun 7 Wholly Silicon Wafer 41
News Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The... May 28 Ronald 7
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... May 23 Dee Dee Dee 6
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May '17 Richard Gere jr 87
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... May '17 fingers mcgurke 4
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... May '17 red blood relative 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,818 • Total comments across all topics: 281,741,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC