Postman behind teen suicide game arrested in Russia

The man allegedly behind a new teenage online death group, similar to the 'Blue Whale' game, has been detained in Russia . Postman Ilya Sidorov, 26, confessed to seeking to coax its members - believed to be as many as 32 mainly underprivileged schoolchildren - to commit suicide.

Chicago, IL

