Possible Japanese ex-Siberia forced laborer found living in Russia
A man believed to be a former Japanese prisoner in Siberia has been found living in Russia's Leningrad region, informed sources said Monday. The Japanese Consulate-General in St. Petersburg is confirming the identity of the man, believed to be Akio Tanaka, the sources said.
