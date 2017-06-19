Poll: More Russians skeptical about P...

Poll: More Russians skeptical about Putin's economic course

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at his meeting with members of the public chamber in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at his meeting with members of the public chamber in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... Jun 16 red blood relative 53
News Chechen men describe how they were tortured for... Jun 15 Cleef 4
News Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam... Jun 7 Wholly Silicon Wafer 41
News Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The... May 28 Ronald 7
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... May 23 Dee Dee Dee 6
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May '17 Richard Gere jr 87
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,472 • Total comments across all topics: 281,910,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC