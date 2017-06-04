Philippines president excludes Daesh in casino attack
Police in the Philippines said Saturday that they are questioning a taxi driver who may have details about the suspect in a deadly casino attack in Manila that left at least 38 people dead. The footage shows him robbing the casino, collecting $2 million in poker chips from a vault that "established the angle of robbery", police said as they played the video for a group of reporters.
