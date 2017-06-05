Pelosi takes issue with Nunes' involvement with Russian Federation probe
The House Intelligence Committee issued seven subpoenas Wednesday as part of its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, four of them related to the Russia probe - and three about any "unmasking" of Trump associates by Obama officials. US President Donald Trump backed the House Intelligence Committee's efforts to investigate actions by US security and other officials under previous president Barack Obama, inserting himself into a political feud over its latest subpoenas in the Russian Federation probe.
