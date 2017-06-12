On Russia state holiday, president co...

On Russia state holiday, president congratulates top leadership of...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Groong

On the occasion of Russia's State holiday – Russia Day – President Serzh Sargsyan visited today the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Armenia. Serzh Sargsyan congratulated RF Ambassador Ivan Volinkin, the embassy staff and the brotherly people of Russia, wishing them peace and prosperity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam... Jun 7 Wholly Silicon Wafer 41
News Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The... May 28 Ronald 7
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... May 23 Dee Dee Dee 6
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May '17 Richard Gere jr 87
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... May '17 fingers mcgurke 4
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... May '17 red blood relative 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,789 • Total comments across all topics: 281,712,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC