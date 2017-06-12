On Russia state holiday, president congratulates top leadership of...
On the occasion of Russia's State holiday – Russia Day – President Serzh Sargsyan visited today the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Armenia. Serzh Sargsyan congratulated RF Ambassador Ivan Volinkin, the embassy staff and the brotherly people of Russia, wishing them peace and prosperity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam...
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|41
|Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The...
|May 28
|Ronald
|7
|Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ...
|May 23
|Dee Dee Dee
|6
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|May '17
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|May '17
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|May '17
|red blood relative
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC