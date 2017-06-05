NSA Leaks Contradict What Obama Promi...

NSA Leaks Contradict What Obama Promised The Public About Russia's Election Meddling

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Leaked NSA documents revealing that Russia engaged in election-related hacking efforts just days before the election directly contradict what former President Barack Obama told the American public. Speaking at a year-end news conference in December, Obama told the public that Russian interference in the election ceased after he told Russian President Vladimir Putin to "cut it out" in early September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam... 28 min Lawrence Wolf 28
News Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The... May 28 Ronald 7
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... May 23 Dee Dee Dee 6
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May 10 Richard Gere jr 87
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... May 9 fingers mcgurke 4
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... May 9 red blood relative 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,399 • Total comments across all topics: 281,568,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC