NSA Leaks Contradict What Obama Promised The Public About Russia's Election Meddling
Leaked NSA documents revealing that Russia engaged in election-related hacking efforts just days before the election directly contradict what former President Barack Obama told the American public. Speaking at a year-end news conference in December, Obama told the public that Russian interference in the election ceased after he told Russian President Vladimir Putin to "cut it out" in early September.
