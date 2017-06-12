Navalny Jailed, 1,500 Arrested After ...

Navalny Jailed, 1,500 Arrested After Anti-Putin Protests Across Russia

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was jailed for 30 days, and over 1,500 of his supporters were arrested after demonstrations across the nation on Monday against government corruption. The protests were the second mass action since March called by Navalny, who has announced his intention to run for president next year and has drawn a new generation to the streets through a relentless online campaign.

Chicago, IL

