NATO performs large-scale drill in Su...

NATO performs large-scale drill in Suwalki Gap - where Russia could ...

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: National Post

In the driving rain, the men from 45 Commando jumped from their Chinooks and made for the cover of a small wood on the Polish-Lithuanian border. Backed by U.S. and Polish troops, the British Royal Marines had landed in the Suwalki Gap for the first large-scale NATO defensive drill in the area, amid fears of European vulnerability to a Russian assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... Jun 16 red blood relative 53
News Chechen men describe how they were tortured for... Jun 15 Cleef 4
News Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam... Jun 7 Wholly Silicon Wafer 41
News Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The... May 28 Ronald 7
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... May 23 Dee Dee Dee 6
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May '17 Richard Gere jr 87
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,564 • Total comments across all topics: 281,885,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC