NATO jet approaches Russian defense minister's plane

12 hrs ago

A NATO military plane on Wednesday approached the plane of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu above the Baltic Sea, Russian news agencies reported, the third such encounter in three days. A NATO fighter jet tried to approach Shoigu's plane, but a Russian escort plane intervened to defend it, Interfax news agency reported, citing journalists accompanying the minister.

