Mutko: Racism not purely a Russian pr...

Mutko: Racism not purely a Russian problem

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

On the eve of the Confederations Cup, senior government minister Vitaly Mutko is adamant his country has taken strong action against racism. Russia's deputy prime minister Vitaly Mutko claims the country does not have an endemic issue with racism as FIFA prepares to employ strict anti-discrimination measures at the Confederations Cup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... 8 hr red blood relative 53
News Chechen men describe how they were tortured for... Thu Cleef 5
News Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam... Jun 7 Wholly Silicon Wafer 41
News Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The... May 28 Ronald 7
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... May 23 Dee Dee Dee 6
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May '17 Richard Gere jr 87
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,859 • Total comments across all topics: 281,804,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC