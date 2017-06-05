Moscow - Ankara gas pipeline to strengthen Russia in European market

Ankara [Turkey], June 10 : : The Moscow, Ankara -TurkStream gas pipeline, a 900-kilometre route under the Black Sea that stretches from Russia to Turkey and further extending to Turkey's border with neighbouring countries, will allow Moscow to strengthen its position in the European gas market and reduce dependence on Ukraine, the main route for Russian energy into Europe. This joint project of Moscow, Ankara -TurkStream, a transit-free export gas pipeline, has received enormous public support that rose to 75 percent in 2017 compared to 56 percent in 2015, benefiting the Turkey.

