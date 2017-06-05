Montenegro court confirms indictments...

Montenegro court confirms indictments against 2 Russians

Montenegro's higher court has confirmed prosecution indictments against 14 people, including two Russians charged with masterminding a coup attempt aimed at preventing Montenegro from joining NATO. A statement issued by the court on Thursday said Russian nationals Eduard Shishmakov and Vladimir Popov have been indicted with various criminal offenses, terrorism and acts against the constitutional order of Montenegro.



