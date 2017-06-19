Messaging Apps May Face New Obligatio...

Messaging Apps May Face New Obligations in Russia

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

The State Duma, Russia's lower chamber of Parliament, has adopted amendments to the Federal Law on Information, Information Technologies and Information Protection of the Russian Federation in its first reading. Under the proposed amendments, messaging apps would be required, among other things, to verify users through their telephone numbers and to distribute certain text messages at the request of government agencies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... Jun 16 red blood relative 53
News Chechen men describe how they were tortured for... Jun 15 Cleef 4
News Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam... Jun 7 Wholly Silicon Wafer 41
News Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The... May 28 Ronald 7
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 6
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May '17 Richard Gere jr 87
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,006 • Total comments across all topics: 281,962,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC