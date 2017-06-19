Messaging Apps May Face New Obligations in Russia
The State Duma, Russia's lower chamber of Parliament, has adopted amendments to the Federal Law on Information, Information Technologies and Information Protection of the Russian Federation in its first reading. Under the proposed amendments, messaging apps would be required, among other things, to verify users through their telephone numbers and to distribute certain text messages at the request of government agencies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Jun 16
|red blood relative
|53
|Chechen men describe how they were tortured for...
|Jun 15
|Cleef
|4
|Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam...
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|41
|Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The...
|May 28
|Ronald
|7
|Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|6
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|May '17
|Richard Gere jr
|87
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC