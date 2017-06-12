Mesh implants. A "simple" fix that is destroying surgical skills and women's lives
A report says consultants may choose mesh because they have not had enough training or experience in traditional alternatives PHOTO: Pexels Himanshu Aggarwal, a urogynaecologist from Alabama, joined fellow medics to write a book to teach surgeons how to use time honoured native tissue repairs for women's pelvic floor problems, so they do not rely on mesh implants The worry comes amid a growing tide of concern that the implants have been aggressively marketed in the last 20 years which has left new surgeons not getting enough experience of alternative operations.
