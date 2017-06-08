Massive bear shocks drivers with casual motorcycle ride
An astonished driver in a Russian city pulled out his cellphone to take video of a bizarre sight: a massive brown bear riding in a motorcycle sidecar. Nicholas Pasynkov said he was driving Saturday in Syktyvkar when he spotted the large bruin calmly riding in a motorcycle sidecar that had been designed to resemble the face of a wolf.
