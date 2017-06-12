Luis Arias Drops, Stops Arif Magomedov in Five Rounds
Milwaukee's Arias knocked down Arif Magomedov in the fifth round and quickly hurt him again to win by technical knockout at Mandalay Bay Events Center. The 27-year-old Arias remained undefeated .
