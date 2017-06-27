Knesset speaker, decades after Siberia stint, addresses Russian parliament

MOSCOW, Russia - Thirty years after his release from Soviet camps, where he was subjected to forced labor as punishment for clandestine Zionist activity, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein on Wednesday became the first Israeli politician to address Russia's upper chamber of parliament, in a triumphant turnaround for the one-time "Prisoner of Zion." "Even in my best dreams, I didn't believe I would reach this moment," Edelstein told Russian lawmakers in Hebrew, the language that in 1984 landed him a three-year forced labor sentence for covertly teaching.

