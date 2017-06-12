Is Russia's Government Corrupt? Russians Certainly Seem To Think So ...
Russia's opposition leader Alexei Navalny was arrested this week ahead of an anti-corruption protest he was scheduled to take part in. On one hand, images of his arrest could spark mass demand for a government cleanup, but on the other hand images of his arrest could strike fear in people looking to bring about change.
