Indictment: Russian gang, gambling, bribery and chocolate trafficking

A group accused of having ties to a New York-based Russian gang has been indicted for what the U.S. Department of Justice is calling "a dizzying array of criminal schemes," including trafficking 5 tons of stolen chocolate. Thirty-three suspected mobsters and associates of the Shulaya Enterprise were charged with racketeering, extortion, robbery, murder-for-hire, conspiracy, fraud and narcotics- and firearms-related offenses, the Justice Department said Wednesday, announcing the unsealing in Manhattan federal court of three indictments and one complaint outlining the accusations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.