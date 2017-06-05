Indictment: Russian gang, gambling, bribery and chocolate trafficking
A group accused of having ties to a New York-based Russian gang has been indicted for what the U.S. Department of Justice is calling "a dizzying array of criminal schemes," including trafficking 5 tons of stolen chocolate. Thirty-three suspected mobsters and associates of the Shulaya Enterprise were charged with racketeering, extortion, robbery, murder-for-hire, conspiracy, fraud and narcotics- and firearms-related offenses, the Justice Department said Wednesday, announcing the unsealing in Manhattan federal court of three indictments and one complaint outlining the accusations.
