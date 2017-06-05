Indictment: Russian gang, gambling, b...

Indictment: Russian gang, gambling, bribery and chocolate trafficking

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A group accused of having ties to a New York-based Russian gang has been indicted for what the U.S. Department of Justice is calling "a dizzying array of criminal schemes," including trafficking 5 tons of stolen chocolate. Thirty-three suspected mobsters and associates of the Shulaya Enterprise were charged with racketeering, extortion, robbery, murder-for-hire, conspiracy, fraud and narcotics- and firearms-related offenses, the Justice Department said Wednesday, announcing the unsealing in Manhattan federal court of three indictments and one complaint outlining the accusations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam... Wed Wholly Silicon Wafer 41
News Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The... May 28 Ronald 7
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... May 23 Dee Dee Dee 6
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May 10 Richard Gere jr 87
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... May 9 fingers mcgurke 4
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... May '17 red blood relative 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,322 • Total comments across all topics: 281,631,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC