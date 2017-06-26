Ilham Aliyev receives Russian deputy PM

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak highlighted huge global interest in Formula 1, saying Azerbaijan Grand Prix was excellently organized. He said he attended Formula 1 race in Baku for the first time, adding that he was deeply impressed by the ongoing development processes in the capital.

