Ilham Aliyev receives Russian deputy PM
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak highlighted huge global interest in Formula 1, saying Azerbaijan Grand Prix was excellently organized. He said he attended Formula 1 race in Baku for the first time, adding that he was deeply impressed by the ongoing development processes in the capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse...
|9 hr
|Newtonian
|2
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Jun 16
|red blood relative
|53
|Chechen men describe how they were tortured for...
|Jun 15
|Cleef
|4
|Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam...
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|41
|Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The...
|May 28
|Ronald
|7
|Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|6
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC