His Majesty Sultan Qaboos sends greetings to Russia, the Philippines
Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has sent a cable of congratulations to President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation on the occasion of the Sovereignty Declaration Day. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan has expressed his sincere congratulations along with his best wishes of good health and happiness to President Putin and the friendly people of Russia further progress and prosperity.
