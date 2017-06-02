Hillary Clinton says Donald Trump campaign likely guided Russians before United States election
"The overriding issue that affected the election that I had any control over - because I had no control over the Russians - was the way the use of my email account was turned into the greatest scandal since Lord knows when", she said . Now, the United States is seeing Trump's behavior "on a broader stage, and it is deeply troubling not only for our politics but for our position in the world", Clinton said.
