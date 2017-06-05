Gulf nations may let some Qataris sta...

Gulf nations may let some Qataris stay amid diplomatic rift

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani speaks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right back to the camera, during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 10, 2017. less Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani speaks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right back to the camera, during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June ... more DOHA, Qatar - Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates signaled Sunday they may allow some Qataris to stay in their countries amid a diplomatic rift with the Gulf nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam... Jun 7 Wholly Silicon Wafer 41
News Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The... May 28 Ronald 7
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... May 23 Dee Dee Dee 6
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May '17 Richard Gere jr 87
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... May '17 fingers mcgurke 4
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... May '17 red blood relative 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,477 • Total comments across all topics: 281,680,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC