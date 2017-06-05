Gulf nations may let some Qataris stay amid diplomatic rift

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani speaks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right back to the camera, during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 10, 2017. less Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani speaks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right back to the camera, during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June ... more DOHA, Qatar - Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates signaled Sunday they may allow some Qataris to stay in their countries amid a diplomatic rift with the Gulf nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.