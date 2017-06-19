Ghanaian companies explore business opportunities in Russia
Ghanaian business companies and Parliamentary Select-Committee on Transport and Agriculture would on June 26, 2017, embark on a trade mission to Moscow, Russian to explore business opportunities for both countries. The six-day trade mission, which comprised 30 participants, is organised by the World Trade Centre, Accra, and the Embassy of the Russian Federation.
