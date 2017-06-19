German 'Sex Refugee' Offered New Home In Russia

Eugen Martens was greeted at the Stavropol railway station by Vladimir Poluboyarenko and his lawyer, Aleksei Abazov, and an amateur musical group that performed a Cossack song and dance. Eugen Martens, dubbed the German "sex refugee" by Russian media for his criticism of sexual mores in the West, was back in Russia this month after a retiree there offered the 40-year-old father of 10 use of a home and a dacha.

