General Election campaigning suspended after London terror attack

Six people are dead after three men with 12-inch hunting knives reportedly stabbed revellers after mowing down up to 20 people with a white van on London Bridge For the second time in two weeks, Britain's election campaign paused Sunday for grief and reflection in the aftermath of a deadly attack - and the issue of security vaulted back to the top of the political agenda. Leader Paul Nuttall said "I refuse to suspend campaigning because this is precisely what the extremists would want us to do".

Chicago, IL

