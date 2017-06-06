General Election campaigning suspended after London terror attack
Six people are dead after three men with 12-inch hunting knives reportedly stabbed revellers after mowing down up to 20 people with a white van on London Bridge For the second time in two weeks, Britain's election campaign paused Sunday for grief and reflection in the aftermath of a deadly attack - and the issue of security vaulted back to the top of the political agenda. Leader Paul Nuttall said "I refuse to suspend campaigning because this is precisely what the extremists would want us to do".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam...
|19 min
|Retribution
|35
|Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The...
|May 28
|Ronald
|7
|Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ...
|May 23
|Dee Dee Dee
|6
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|May 9
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|May 9
|red blood relative
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC