Full text: Trump transition team memo on keeping documents on Russia and the election
On Thursday, lawyers for Donald Trump's presidential transition circulated a memo instructing people who worked for the team to preserve documents, in anticipation of turning records over to investigators exploring Russian interference in the 2016 election. The preservation order is a sign of the broadening investigations.
