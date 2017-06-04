Former Spy Chief confirms Russian int...

Former Spy Chief confirms Russian interference in U.S. elections

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The chair of that committee, Richard Burr of North Carolina, said if there is no response from Flynn, the committee may consider pursuing a contempt of Congress charge. The controversy has engulfed Trump's young administration since he fired FBI Director James Comey two weeks ago amid the agency's investigation of possible Russian Federation ties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The... May 28 Ronald 7
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... May 23 Dee Dee Dee 6
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May 10 Richard Gere jr 87
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... May 9 fingers mcgurke 4
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... May 9 red blood relative 13
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... May 8 Maravilla 50
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,835 • Total comments across all topics: 281,513,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC