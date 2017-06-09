Former CIA director says Russian Federation was warned not to interfere in election
The House Intelligence Committee will subpoena former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn as part of its investigation into Russian interference in the election, the panel's top Democrat said Wednesday. At a second congressional hearing, former Central Intelligence Agency director John Brennan told lawmakers, "It should be clear to everyone that Russian Federation brazenly interfered in our 2016 presidential election process and that they undertook these activities despite our strong protests, and explicit warning that they not do so".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam...
|Wed
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|41
|Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The...
|May 28
|Ronald
|7
|Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ...
|May 23
|Dee Dee Dee
|6
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|May '17
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|May '17
|red blood relative
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC