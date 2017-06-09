Former CIA director says Russian Fede...

Former CIA director says Russian Federation was warned not to interfere in election

The House Intelligence Committee will subpoena former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn as part of its investigation into Russian interference in the election, the panel's top Democrat said Wednesday. At a second congressional hearing, former Central Intelligence Agency director John Brennan told lawmakers, "It should be clear to everyone that Russian Federation brazenly interfered in our 2016 presidential election process and that they undertook these activities despite our strong protests, and explicit warning that they not do so".

Chicago, IL

