FEATURE-From floods to fires, Russia sees stronger climate impacts - but efforts to adapt lag

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia - Russia is seeing stronger climate change impacts, from deadly storms in Moscow to river flooding in the country's south, but efforts to adapt to the growing problems remain limited, experts warn. With around 10 million of the country's people facing immediate climate-related risks, according to Russian researchers, there is a need for federal and regional climate adaptation strategies, including better early warning systems and modernized infrastructure, the experts said.

