Does Comey have one more bombshell to reveal on Russia-Trump collusion?

Trump reportedly told Russian officials during a visit to the White House on May 10 that firing Comey the previous day relieved "great pressure" the president was feeling from an investigation of possible ties between his election campaign team and Russian officials. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked Friday whether Trump would seek executive privilege to prevent Comey from testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 8. However, The New York Times , quoting two unnamed senior administration officials, reported that the President did not plan to invoke executive privilege to try to prevent Mr Comey from providing potentially damaging testimony to Congress.

