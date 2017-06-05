Does Comey have one more bombshell to...

Does Comey have one more bombshell to reveal on Russia-Trump collusion?

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Trump reportedly told Russian officials during a visit to the White House on May 10 that firing Comey the previous day relieved "great pressure" the president was feeling from an investigation of possible ties between his election campaign team and Russian officials. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked Friday whether Trump would seek executive privilege to prevent Comey from testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 8. However, The New York Times , quoting two unnamed senior administration officials, reported that the President did not plan to invoke executive privilege to try to prevent Mr Comey from providing potentially damaging testimony to Congress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam... 5 hr Ted Haggard s Gos... 3
News Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The... May 28 Ronald 7
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... May 23 Dee Dee Dee 6
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May 10 Richard Gere jr 87
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... May 9 fingers mcgurke 4
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... May 9 red blood relative 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,356 • Total comments across all topics: 281,536,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC