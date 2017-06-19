Diary offers rare glimpse into Japan'...

Diary offers rare glimpse into Japan's early 20th century battles in Russia

A diary kept by a member of the Imperial Japanese Navy, recounting fierce battles in Siberia when Japan dispatched troops there in the early 20th century, was recently unearthed by Kyodo News. "A plume of black smoke filled the sky and corpses were washed ashore one after another onto the riverbank," according to the diary, which also depicts how the Japanese forces set fire to a village and gunned down locals.

