Cyber attack hits oil giant and banks...

Cyber attack hits oil giant and banks in Russia and Ukraine

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Russia's top oil producer Rosneft said a large-scale cyber attack hit its servers on Tuesday and computer systems at some banks and the main airport in neighbouring Ukraine were also disrupted. FILE PHOTO: The company logo of Rosneft is seen outside a service station in Moscow, Russia, November 12, 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse... Mon Newtonian 2
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... Jun 16 red blood relative 53
News Chechen men describe how they were tortured for... Jun 15 Cleef 4
News Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam... Jun 7 Wholly Silicon Wafer 41
News Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The... May 28 Ronald 7
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 6
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,733 • Total comments across all topics: 282,081,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC