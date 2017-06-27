Constantia Flexibles meets demand for...

Constantia Flexibles meets demand for coffee & dairy packaging in Russia

1 hr ago Read more: Dairy Reporter

Constantia Flexibles Group has responded to a growing demand in domestic food packaging by installing a laminating machine at its factory in Timashevsk, Russia, for packaging coffee, dairy and processed food. Its solvent triplex laminator was inaugurated this month to commemorate the 12th anniversary of Constantia Kuban, the Russian subsidiary of Constantia Flexibles.

Chicago, IL

