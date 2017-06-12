Congress just dealt a huge blow to Trump's Russia plans, and the...
The Senate voted Wednesday, by a 97-to-2 margin, to pass a measure that would toughen sanctions on Russia and, in Republicans' first significant blow to President Donald Trump's agenda, prevent the White House from unilaterally easing or removing the sanctions imposed by President Barack Obama in 2014 and 2016. The bipartisan measure would require the president to inform Congress before taking any action that could alter US foreign policy "with regard to the Russian federation," including changes to the sanctions regime imposed by Obama in response to Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
