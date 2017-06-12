Congress just dealt a huge blow to Tr...

Congress just dealt a huge blow to Trump's Russia plans, and the...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

The Senate voted Wednesday, by a 97-to-2 margin, to pass a measure that would toughen sanctions on Russia and, in Republicans' first significant blow to President Donald Trump's agenda, prevent the White House from unilaterally easing or removing the sanctions imposed by President Barack Obama in 2014 and 2016. The bipartisan measure would require the president to inform Congress before taking any action that could alter US foreign policy "with regard to the Russian federation," including changes to the sanctions regime imposed by Obama in response to Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chechen men describe how they were tortured for... 2 hr Tyrone 5
News Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam... Jun 7 Wholly Silicon Wafer 41
News Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The... May 28 Ronald 7
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... May 23 Dee Dee Dee 6
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May '17 Richard Gere jr 87
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... May '17 fingers mcgurke 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,342 • Total comments across all topics: 281,772,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC