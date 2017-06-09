Comey says Trump fired him to undermine FBI, Russia investigation
USA Washington Sen. Edward Gurney Sen. Fred Thompson Sen. Howard Baker Sen. Sam Ervin listening to testimony at the Senate Watergate Committee Hearings Trump abruptly fired Comey on May 9, roiling Washington and multiple congressional investigations and prompting the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. In his opening statement, Comey somberly accused the Trump administration of spreading "lies, plain and simple" in the aftermath of his abrupt ouster, declaring that the administration "chose to defame me and, more importantly, the FBI " by claiming the bureau was in disorder.
