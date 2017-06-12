Colombia terror attack: Death toll rises to three in Bogota blast
Moscow [Russia], June. 18 : At least three people have been killed and several have been injured in an explosion that rocked the Centro Andino shopping center in Colombia's capital of Bogota on Sunday.
