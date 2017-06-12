Colombia terror attack: Death toll ri...

Colombia terror attack: Death toll rises to three in Bogota blast

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Moscow [Russia], June. 18 : At least three people have been killed and several have been injured in an explosion that rocked the Centro Andino shopping center in Colombia's capital of Bogota on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... Fri red blood relative 53
News Chechen men describe how they were tortured for... Jun 15 Cleef 4
News Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam... Jun 7 Wholly Silicon Wafer 41
News Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The... May 28 Ronald 7
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... May 23 Dee Dee Dee 6
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May '17 Richard Gere jr 87
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,808 • Total comments across all topics: 281,838,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC