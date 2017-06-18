Chinese naval fleet departs for joint...

Chinese naval fleet departs for joint drill in Russia

43 min ago

A Chinese naval fleet sailed out of a port in south China's Hainan Province Sunday for a scheduled military exercise with the Russia n navy in St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad. The drill is part of an annual program which aims to consolidate and advance the Sino-Russian comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, and deepen friendly and practical cooperation between the two militaries.

Chicago, IL

