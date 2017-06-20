China Railway to build Russia link

Technicians work at the Liaoning section of a high-speed railway in Northeast China's Liaoning province, June 17, 2017. [Photo/Xinhua] China Railway Group Ltd, an infrastructure construction company, will build a high-speed railway in Russia connecting the country's third-largest city Yekaterinburg with Chelyabinsk, as the Chinese company's overseas business keeps expanding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.