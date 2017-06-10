Chechen Man Who Claimed Torture Said Detained In Russia
A Chechen man who claimed in 2013 that he was tortured by police has been detained in Russia's Bryansk region. The Committee for the Prevention of Torture said on June 5 that Murad Amriyev, a former world champion in mixed martial arts, was detained while travelling by train the previous day and was expected to be transferred to the Chechen capital, Grozny.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam...
|52 min
|Denizen_Kate
|10
|Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The...
|May 28
|Ronald
|7
|Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ...
|May 23
|Dee Dee Dee
|6
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|May 9
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|May 9
|red blood relative
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC