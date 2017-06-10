Chechen Man Who Claimed Torture Said Detained In Russia

A Chechen man who claimed in 2013 that he was tortured by police has been detained in Russia's Bryansk region. The Committee for the Prevention of Torture said on June 5 that Murad Amriyev, a former world champion in mixed martial arts, was detained while travelling by train the previous day and was expected to be transferred to the Chechen capital, Grozny.

