Chain Of Russian Shops Brings Homophobia Into The Open
Pictured here standing on a truck in a knee-length, brown-leather jacket at the opening of one of his food stores, Russian businessman German Sterligov has sparked controversy by displaying homophobic signs on his premises. ST. PETERSBURG -- A small but growing chain of throwback shops in Russia recently gained notoriety because each of its dozen or so outlets prominently displayed a crudely homophobic sign in the window declaring, "No pederasts allowed."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam...
|Jun 7
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|41
|Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The...
|May 28
|Ronald
|7
|Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ...
|May 23
|Dee Dee Dee
|6
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|May '17
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|May '17
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|May '17
|red blood relative
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC