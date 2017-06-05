Boys who shared Russian orphanage cri...

Boys who shared Russian orphanage crib to graduate together in NY...

Seventeen years after they shared a crib in a crowded Russian orphanage, two boys who were adopted by families in the U.S. will share a stage as they graduate from high school together. Joe Mather and Scott Brown, who are not related, were adopted more than a decade ago from an orphanage in Kurgan, Russia, WNYT reported .

