Attorney General Jeff Sessions Testif...

Attorney General Jeff Sessions Testifies In Russia Investigation

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Attorney General Jeff Sessions on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington U.S They said they were told their son has been in a coma since his trial - when he was last seen in public - and they had learned of this only one week ago. Sessions recused himself from the Russian Federation investigation in March after the revelations of the two Kislyak meetings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chechen men describe how they were tortured for... 39 min SuperPac 3
News Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam... Jun 7 Wholly Silicon Wafer 41
News Hillary Clinton Wants To Be Buried With All The... May 28 Ronald 7
News Russians increasingly indifferent to Trump, US ... May 23 Dee Dee Dee 6
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May '17 Richard Gere jr 87
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... May '17 fingers mcgurke 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,634 • Total comments across all topics: 281,755,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC