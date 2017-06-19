Analysts: Russia's Military Threats M...

Analysts: Russia's Military Threats Mainly Bluster, but Conflict Risk Rising

A series of close encounters this month over the Baltic Sea and U.S. shoot-downs of Russian allies' aircraft in Syria have triggered concerns among defense analysts that any direct incident between Russia and the United States, even if accidental, could quickly spiral out of control. Reports say a Russian fighter jet and a U.S. spy plane on Monday came within two meters of each other, a situation deemed "unsafe" by the U.S. military.

